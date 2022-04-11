Morgan Stanley Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $365.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $361.27.

NYSE:ESS opened at $351.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.44. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $278.26 and a twelve month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,012,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after buying an additional 125,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

