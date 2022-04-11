Morgan Stanley Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $197.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.62.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $201.86 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average of $226.86.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

