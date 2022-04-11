Morgan Stanley Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $15.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.74.

Shares of ATUS opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

