Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.30

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 445122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.85 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.38 million and a P/E ratio of -9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.88.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

