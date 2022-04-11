Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,402 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after buying an additional 292,389 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 101,753 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 51,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

