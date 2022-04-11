Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 169,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

PEG opened at $72.09 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

