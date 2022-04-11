Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,076,000 after purchasing an additional 342,661 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

