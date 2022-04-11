Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:U opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 2.38. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on U shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

