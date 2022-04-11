Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

