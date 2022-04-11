Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $140.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average is $173.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

