Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,178 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average of $164.27. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

