Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,266 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $35.67 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

