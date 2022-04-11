Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

