Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Raised to GBX 357

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 357 ($4.68) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.58. Mulberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

