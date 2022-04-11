Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $54.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.69.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $10,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 374,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.