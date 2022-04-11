MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,650 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 663.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Shares of Amcor stock remained flat at $$11.72 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 182,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

