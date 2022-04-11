MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $6,006,393. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,209. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

