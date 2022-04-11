MV Capital Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,980,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,087,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 283,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,327,000 after acquiring an additional 210,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,116,424. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

