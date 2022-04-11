MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $54.05. 961,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The company has a market capitalization of $305.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

