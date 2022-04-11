Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,240 shares of company stock worth $351,921 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

