National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFLY. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after buying an additional 425,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after buying an additional 1,257,160 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,073,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 58,530 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $4.22 on Monday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $836.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,737 shares of company stock worth $878,903. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

