National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,736 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.