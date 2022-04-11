National Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,000 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

