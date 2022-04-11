National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.30.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$114.91 and a 52 week high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

