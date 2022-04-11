National Bank Financial Raises Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $17,172,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

