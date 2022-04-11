National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 16,200 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 28.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 152,008 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 102,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 407,108 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SENS opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $833.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

In other Senseonics news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock worth $2,459,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

