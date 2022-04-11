National Bank of Canada FI Invests $40,000 in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 384.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 139,255 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 130.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -0.05. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

