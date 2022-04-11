National Bank of Canada FI Invests $41,000 in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $27.12.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
