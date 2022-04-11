National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $39,000 Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 315.91%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.