National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 372.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $220.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $174.68 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

