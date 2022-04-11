National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,250 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 973,952 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $23,960,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

