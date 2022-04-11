National Bank of Canada FI Takes $43,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $91.34 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54.

