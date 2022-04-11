National Bankshares Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.23.
Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.77 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $319,200.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
