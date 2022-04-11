National Bankshares Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.23.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.77 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $319,200.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

