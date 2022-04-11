National Grid (LON:NG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,233.00

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,233 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,219.50 ($15.89), with a volume of 3540732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,226 ($15.98).

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.55) to GBX 1,100 ($14.33) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,061.44 ($13.83).

Get National Grid alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,117.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,038.83.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.