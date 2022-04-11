National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 600 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $24,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27.

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $100,375.00.

NRC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,383. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.70.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 47.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of National Research by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 813,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after acquiring an additional 204,658 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Research by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 73,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National Research by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

