Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $69.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.85. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.93.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%.
About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
