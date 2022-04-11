Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $69.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.85. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.93.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.