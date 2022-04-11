Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.