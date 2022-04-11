Navcoin Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and $137,721.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001335 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003562 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,246,957 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.