Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

