Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider William J. Munn Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.23. 88,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,241. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth $209,000.

NNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

