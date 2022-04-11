NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 332.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.