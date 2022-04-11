New Concept Energy (GBR) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare New Concept Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Concept Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy Competitors 2211 10909 15675 600 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 7.22%. Given New Concept Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Concept Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Concept Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 $70,000.00 145.57 New Concept Energy Competitors $8.94 billion $557.26 million 3.77

New Concept Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% New Concept Energy Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Concept Energy competitors beat New Concept Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

