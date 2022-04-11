Newton (NEW) One Day Volume Tops $140,020.00

Newton (NEW) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Newton has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and $140,020.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.82 or 0.07368694 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,992.57 or 0.99861054 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars.

