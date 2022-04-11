NewYorkCoin Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $2,085.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00256130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001258 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001594 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

