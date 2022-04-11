NFTX Achieves Market Cap of $43.50 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $108.54 or 0.00270842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $43.50 million and approximately $976,827.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 400,756 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

