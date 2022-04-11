Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 448 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $67,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,078,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

Shares of BURL opened at $194.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average is $249.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.