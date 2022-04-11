Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 459 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after buying an additional 702,079 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

DELL opened at $47.39 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

