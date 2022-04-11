Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

