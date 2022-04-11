Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $94,203,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,763,000 after purchasing an additional 474,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.