Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Entegris by 55.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 604,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.46.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

